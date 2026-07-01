Monsoon touches parts of Haryana and Punjab

The Southwest Monsoon touched parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on July 1.

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Significant rainfall was witnessed across the region.

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According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, the monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire Daman & Diu, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, entire Jammu-Kashmir; and some parts of Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, July 1.

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“The conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Haryana-Chandigarh and Punjab. In the next two to three days, the monsoon will cover the entire Punjab and Haryana,” said Director, IMD, Chandigarh, Surender Paul.

He added that the rainfall will continue in the region for the next five days.

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Haryana

As per a release from the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab from July 2-7. Moreover, gusty winds (40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph) are likely to touch base at isolated places in the state from July 1 onwards.

For Haryana, there is a forecast of a 3 to 5 degrees’ Celsius fall in the maximum temperature over the next two days, with no large change thereafter.

Till June 30, day temperatures were running 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal.

In June 2026, Haryana state received 30.5 mm, which is 44 per cent less than normal precipitation. Normal precipitation of Haryana for the month of June is considered to be 54.7 mm.

Punjab

For Punjab as well, the weather department has predicted a fall in daytime temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms or gusty winds (40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph) are likely at isolated places in the state from July 1 onwards.

According to the weather department, in June 2026, Punjab received 29.5 mm of rainfall, which is 46 per cent below normal precipitation. The normal precipitation in Punjab for June is considered to be 54.5 mm.