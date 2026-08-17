Month after PM Modi’s sanitation push in Jind, garbage piles up across urban Haryana

Exactly a month after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi appreciated the people of Jind for taking the Swachhata Se Swagat initiative seriously and mentioned a social media post requesting him to visit the city again and again so that Jind remains clean, cities across Haryana are now grappling with garbage piling up on roads and in almost every open space amid an ongoing strike by sanitation workers demanding the fulfilment of their demands.

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Employees working under urban local bodies in various capacities, including regular and contractual workers, have been on strike across the state since August 6. As a result, heaps of garbage have been piling up in towns and along roads.

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The striking employees have also announced that they would not allow the authorities to make alternative arrangements for garbage disposal until their demands are fulfilled by the state government. Residents, however, maintained that if it rains during the monsoon season, the situation could take a serious turn, as scattered litter could clog drainage systems and increase the risk of disease in urban areas.

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Anil Dolly, general secretary of the Hisar Municipal Corporation Sanitation Workers’ Union, said the workers had been forced to resort to a strike because of repeated U-turns by the state government on their demands.

“We had raised 22 demands during the strike in May this year. The government agreed to 17 of these demands. We want the government to issue letters regarding these demands, but no letter has been issued regarding the acceptance of even one of them,” he said, adding that the workers did not want to harass people or create unsanitary conditions and held the government responsible for the situation.

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He said the two main demands included the regularisation of 13,500 contractual urban local body employees and 1,500 fire brigade employees, besides ending the outsourcing system to ensure a minimum wage of Rs 15,220 for employees. The government itself had promised a minimum monthly salary of Rs 27,000 for sanitation workers.

In Hisar town, many areas, including Mahavir Colony, the auto market, Rajguru Market, the Sabzi Mandi area, Mill Gate Road, Azad Nagar, Kaimari Road, PLA, Tosham Road and Thandi Sadak, have been virtually choked by trash that has been piling up for about 12 days.

Similar unhygienic conditions prevail in Jind, Bhiwani, Hansi and Fatehabad, as well as in the subdivisional towns of these districts.

AICC national secretary Dr Vineet Punia held the BJP government responsible for putting public health at risk by refusing to resolve the demands of striking municipal sanitation workers.

Punia said the accumulation of garbage, waterlogging and unhygienic conditions during the rainy and humid season could increase the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, besides diarrhoea and other water-borne infections.

“This situation is not because of the sanitation workers but is the result of the government’s arrogant approach and delay in holding talks on their long-pending demands,” Dr Punia said, adding that employee organisations had said an agreement reached with the government was not implemented, forcing workers to launch the agitation. He said sanitation workers were the backbone of the urban cleanliness system, but the government was treating them unfairly.

He urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to immediately invite representatives of the sanitation workers for talks, implement the pending agreement and restore sanitation services across the state.