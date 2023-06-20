Month on, Anil Vij’s order on ‘unfit’ cops yet to be enforced

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, June 19

A month after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij directed the Haryana Home Department to transfer “unfit” and “overweight” police personnel to the Police Lines till they are back in shape, little progress has been made on the ground.

Order passed on May 18 The minister, in a written order to the Home Secretary on May 18, had ordered that overweight policemen should be transferred to the Police Lines and brought back only after they had attained the required fitness levels.

While a directive from the authorities is yet to reach the district police chiefs, a few of them maintain that they have already initiated the exercise of identifying such personnel. The Police Headquarters is also in the process of issuing instructions to all SPs to carry out a survey to ascertain the fitness of the cops.

Can't hasten process Improving fitness levels is a slow process and hastening it can cause health risks. There is no information if the fitness levels have to be judged on the basis of the BMI or the training stamina of the personnel. Police sources

“We will issue the instructions shortly. It has taken some time because we wanted to identify a common criterion to assess them for fitness. We want to link the assessment with the health checkup plan that is already in place for them. We are in the process of working out the programme to ensure their fitness,” the DGP, PK Agarwal, stated.

The minister, when contacted, said he had sent a reminder to the department to implement the directions at the earliest. “I have sent a reminder and will seek an Action Taken Report,” he said.

Sources, however, said the delay in the implementation of the directions was because there was no direction on how to proceed with this order. “Either the minister should have met senior officers of the department to finalise a plan before making the announcement, or given the officers time to work on this idea. This cannot be rushed because improving fitness levels is a slow process and hastening it can cause health risks. Further, there is no information if the fitness levels have to be judged on the basis of the Body Mass Index (BMI) or the training stamina of the personnel,” sources maintained.

Another officer said the minister probably took a cue from a similar exercise initiated in Assam, where cops had been given three months to get back into shape, failing which they could be asked to take voluntary retirement. “However, they had worked out the details before announcing this initiative and had details of the number of such cops. Ideally, a survey should have been carried out before passing such orders since it is a time-consuming exercise,” he remarked.