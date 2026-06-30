Monthly salary of rural sanitation workers' hiked by Rs 2,100

Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said the government has given a ‘major gift’ to rural sanitation workers by increasing their monthly salaries by Rs 2,100.

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The salary of rural sanitation workers in Haryana has been increased from Rs 16,000 per month to Rs 18,100 per month. The revised salary will come into effect immediately.

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Sharing this information, Bedi said the government has been consistently taking welfare-oriented decisions for sanitation workers.

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During the strike by rural sanitation workers, the government had assured them of a salary hike, and it has now fulfilled that promise by enhancing their wages.

He further stated that workers will receive the enhanced salary from July 1.

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The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister expressed gratitude to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for approving the salary increase for rural sanitation workers.