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Home / Haryana / Monthly salary of rural sanitation workers' hiked by Rs 2,100

Monthly salary of rural sanitation workers' hiked by Rs 2,100

The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:19 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said the government has given a ‘major gift’ to rural sanitation workers by increasing their monthly salaries by Rs 2,100.

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The salary of rural sanitation workers in Haryana has been increased from Rs 16,000 per month to Rs 18,100 per month. The revised salary will come into effect immediately.

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Sharing this information, Bedi said the government has been consistently taking welfare-oriented decisions for sanitation workers.

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During the strike by rural sanitation workers, the government had assured them of a salary hike, and it has now fulfilled that promise by enhancing their wages.

He further stated that workers will receive the enhanced salary from July 1.

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The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister expressed gratitude to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for approving the salary increase for rural sanitation workers.

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