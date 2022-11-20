Months on, police fail to get identification parade of accused done in DSP murder case

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, November 19

Four months after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi’s murder, the Haryana Police have failed to get test identification parade (TIP) of the accused present at the crime spot. The court committed the case for a Sessions Court trial on November 18.

After filing the challan, the police had filed an application for a test identification parade (TIP) of the six accused, Sabbir alias Mittar, Ikram, Bhuru, Asru, Sabbir alias Baida and Abbas.

The court said, the “perusal of the record shows that the chargesheet, in this case, has already been filed by the prosecution”. “The present application for conducting a test identification parade filed by the prosecution is not maintainable because the investigation has already been completed. Moreover, as per the objections of the accused in the reply that during the proceedings of the case, the accused have been produced in the court without muffled faces and their identity has already been disclosed various times,” reasoned the court.

“Therefore, the application to conduct the test identification parade is without any merit, the same is hereby dismissed,” added the court, in its order dated November 4. The police wanted to get the accused present at the crime spot identified by eyewitnesses’ policemen.

The police filed a challan against 12 accused in the case on October 17. On July 19, then Tauru DSP Surender Singh, along with his reader ASI Sanjay, gunman EHC Umesh Kumar, and driver Constable Amit, had gone to the hills of Pachgaon village to stop illegal mining. A six-wheel dumper was seen loaded with stones which was going towards the hillside. When the policemen chased the dumper, it unloaded the material. There was no number plate on the rear side of the dumper. But in the front just HR47A was mentioned.

There were three to four men sitting inside the dumper. Driver Mittar and cleaner Ikkar were allegedly having countrymade pistol and they had pointed the same towards the policemen and had exhorted to keep aside else they would shoot them. Others sitting inside the dumper allegedly said the policemen would issue a challan for illegal mining so they needed to be taught a lesson for stopping their vehicle.

As the driver of the dumper accelerated the speed of the vehicle and tried to run over the police party, the policemen tried to save themselves. However, the driver drove the vehicle over the DSP, killing him on the spot, said the challan. It was 11.50 am.

The forensic team recovered two mobile phones, broken spectacles, blood-soaked soil, two stones and shoulder badges of three stars and HPS near the DSP’s body. Soon after the murder, the police arrested Ikkar, the cleaner of the dumper, allegedly after an encounter. Sabbir alias Mittar, the driver of the dumper, was arrested on July 20. “The accused didn’t come out of the dumper. Then, how would three policemen identify them? Failure to get TIP in four months has weakened the case,” said Advocate Tahir Hussain Devla, representing the accused. Nuh SP Varun Singla didn’t answer the phone call.