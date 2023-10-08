Monu brought on production warrant, sent to police custody

Gurugram, October 7
A local court here on Saturday allowed four-day police remand of cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, an accused in the Junaid-Nasir murder case. Manesar was produced in the court of Tarannum Khan, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Taluka court (subsidiaries to district courts), Pataudi, today, the police said.
The Gurugram Police had demanded seven-day remand, but the court granted it for four days only.
"The police had demanded seven-day remand of Manesar, saying that the weapon used in the crime will be recovered from his accomplice from Maharashtra. They also said he would be questioned to find out his connection with gangsters. After this, the court allowed his four-day police remand," advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, Manesar's counsel, said.
According to police, a brawl broke out between two groups in Pataudi's Baba Shah Mohalla on February 6 when Manesar was there along with his group. A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who alleged his son was shot at during firing between two groups. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Manesar at Pataudi police station.
Manesar was arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid. The charred bodies of the two men were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes, who accused them of cow smuggling.
