Monu's supporters protest in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 6

Before the proposed appearance of Monu Manesar in a Pataudi court tomorrow, various Hindu outfits today protested and demanded his release along with other cow vigilantes. A memorandum was also submitted to the DC in the name of the PM, President and Home Minister.

Monu is accused of attempted murder and is to be brought to Gurugram on a production warrant tomorrow.

The protesters demanded Monu’s release, action against MLA Mamman Khan and dismissal of Nuh SP. Bittu Bajrangi, who was arrested in connection with Nuh violence, was also present during the protest.

In the afternoon, members of the VHP, Bajrang Dal and Cow Raksha Dal reached the Mini-Secretariat with banners and posters.

