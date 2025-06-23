Moo-ving nowhere: Ambala’s dairy relocation project still stuck on paper after 21 years

The much-needed project to relocate dairies operating in Gwal Mandi and residential areas of Ambala Sadar has been hanging fire. Initially proposed in 2003, after the then Chief Minister directed the district administration to shift dairies out of the Sadar area, the plan saw progress only in 2021 when land was identified in Brahmin Majra village. However, the project remains stalled, confined to paperwork.

Advertisement

n Why is the project important for the residents of Ambala Sadar?

Currently, large quantities of cow dung are dumped in open spaces and drains, leading to poor sanitary conditions and blocked drainage, especially during the rainy season. Additionally, many dairy operators leave their cattle on the roads after milking for grazing. These stray animals frequently roam the streets, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

Advertisement

n When was Gwal Mandi established?

Many families have been involved in the dairy business here since the British era. The British established Gwal Mandi to meet their milk requirements and brought families from Uttar Pradesh for this purpose. At the time, Gwal Mandi was situated outside the limits of the Cantonment area. However, as the population grew and new residential areas developed around it, Gwal Mandi now falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar. In addition to Gwal Mandi, several dairies are also operating from other localities. According to a survey conducted by the Municipal Council, over 900 dairies were found to be in operation, housing nearly 15,000 animals.

Advertisement

n What efforts have been made so far?

Back in 2003, the Chief Minister had instructed the district administration to shift all dairies to improve sanitary conditions. Initially, land near the Champa Rice Mill on Jagadhri Road was proposed. Later, the proposed site was changed to Ugada Bada village, but the project never materialised. In 2021, a 21-acre plot at Brahmin Majra village was identified. Since then, the process of obtaining government approvals, hiring a consultant and preparing designs began.

n What facilities are being proposed at the dairy complex?

Over 300 dairies are expected to be relocated to the Brahmin Majra dairy complex. Facilities planned include a veterinary hospital, solar power system, rest house, pond and fodder-cutting equipment. Additionally, the state government plans to set up a biogas plant to manage cow dung efficiently.

n What is the current status of project?

The consultant firm hired for the design submitted its report earlier this year. The project is currently under consideration at the headquarters level. According to officials from the Municipal Council, shifting the dairies is a large-scale project requiring a multi-crore budget. The proposal is awaiting administrative approval. A query from higher authorities has been addressed and further action will be taken once the green light is received.