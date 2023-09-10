Moon jibe: Haryana CM invites woman to Chandigarh

Hisar, September 9

Two days after a video of CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s taking a jibe at a woman, who sought a factory for her village, went viral, the CM invited her to Chandigarh to take up her demand.

Hansi BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana went to Bhatol Jatan village to meet the woman, Suman, today and made her talk to the CM on the phone.

The CM had called her up in the wake of a row which erupted during a Jan Samvaad programme at Thurana village of Hansi. When she raised her demand, he commented that she would be sent to the moon with the launch of “Chandrayaan 4”.

