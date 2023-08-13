 More families to benefit as Haryana ups Ayushman income limit to Rs 3 lakh : The Tribune India

More families to benefit as Haryana ups Ayushman income limit to Rs 3 lakh

Ayushman Bharat Yojana provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation

More families to benefit as Haryana ups Ayushman income limit to Rs 3 lakh

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 12

In a major gift to the people of the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to increase the income limit under Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

With this announcement, eight lakh new families are expected to be included in the scheme. “We are going to give a big gift to the people of the state on the occasion of Independence Day. Now, families with an annual income ranging from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh will also be entitled to get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” said Khattar. The Chief Minister made this announcement during the Jan Samvad programme at Bakana village in Yamunanagar district today.

Jan Samvad programmes were also held at Damla and Alahar villages in the district today. Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini and former minister Karan Dev Kamboj were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at Bakana village, the Chief Minister said for making Ayushman cards, the portal would be opened for a month.

He said families whose annual income was less than Rs 1.80 lakh would not have to pay any premium, but families whose annual income was more than Rs 1.80 lakh and less than Rs 3 lakh would have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 only.

“At present, 30 lakh families in the state are getting benefits under the scheme. After this announcement, an additional eight lakh new families shall be included; thus, a total of 38 lakh families shall be able to take advantage of this scheme,” said Khattar.

He said from now on, block development and panchayats officers (BDPOs) would have to keep the record of panchayats in the state.

Earlier, the record of panchayats used to be maintained by the gram sachiv only.

On this occasion, names of several persons were included in the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme.

The Chief Minister also distributed tricycles and hearing aids among Divyangjans.

He also announced that roads would be constructed in the Radaur Assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 25 crore. He said complaints received in the Jan Samvad programme were uploaded on the Jan Samvad portal.

He said 16,000 complaints had so far been received on the portal, of which 3,000 had been resolved while the remaining would also be redressed soon.

Rs 1,500 premium per annum

  • Eight lakh new families to be included in the scheme, taking the total to 38 lakh
  • Families with annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh won’t have to pay any premium
  • Those with an income of over Rs 1.80 lakh & less than Rs 3 lakh to pay Rs 1,500 a year
  • Now onwards, block development panchayat officers to maintain records in the state

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Yamunanagar

