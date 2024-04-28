More fans, shade for poll booths

Chandigarh, April 27
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has said that given the challenges posed by the prevailing heat wave conditions during the elections, all District Election Officers/DCs had been instructed to ensure the provision of supplementary resources at polling stations.
Arrangements such as adequate shade, seating, and fans are to be made available for voters. He underscored the importance of extending special assistance to vulnerable groups.The ECI has enabled those with disabilities exceeding 40 per cent and senior citizens aged over 85 to exercise their voting rights from home.
