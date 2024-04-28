More fans, shade for poll booths

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has said that given the challenges posed by the prevailing heat wave conditions during the elections, all District Election Officers/DCs had been instructed to ensure the provision of supplementary resources at polling stations.

Arrangements such as adequate shade, seating, and fans are to be made available for voters. He underscored the importance of extending special assistance to vulnerable groups.The ECI has enabled those with disabilities exceeding 40 per cent and senior citizens aged over 85 to exercise their voting rights from home.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.