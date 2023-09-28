More fiscal muscles for MC commissioners, presidents

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, September 27

Municipal works across Haryana are set to be fast-tracked, with the BJP-JJP government providing more fiscal muscles to the presidents of the urban local bodies and district municipal commissioners. Every bill payment will be decided by the civic body concerned within 10 days.

The president of the municipal council and municipal committee will head the Payment Approval Committee of the urban local body concerned for payment up to Rs 50 lakh. For projects above Rs 50 lakh, the district municipal commissioner concerned will be the chairperson.

Vikas Gupta, secretary of the Ubran Local Bodies Department, however, put some riders for the release of payments. These included e-tendering of the municipal works, approval of enhancement amount by the competent authority, recommendation of the District Level Monitoring Committee before the sanction of payment, and no splitting of works to favour certain contractors.

A timeline had been fixed for civic bodies for the release of payments. The payment committee shall hold at least one meeting in 10 days and three meetings in a month. Every bill shall be decided by the committee within 10 days, Gupta stated.

The chief executive officer in case of the municipal council of the district headquarters or executive officer of the municipal council/municipal committee will be members of the committee. The councillors concerned, in whose wards the development works have taken place, will also be members of the Payment Approval Committee.

The president of the civic body has been given the discretion to decide the date, time and venue for the meeting.

Streamlining process

MC president to head Payment Approval Committee for municipal works up to Rs 50 lakh

MC commissioner to head Payment Approval Committee for works over Rs 50 lakh

Payment Approval Committee to hold at least three meetings a month

e-tendering must for all projects

