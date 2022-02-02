More road cameras for Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 1

The Faridabad Smart City limited (FSCL) has proposed to install 301 automatic (Vehicle) number plate reading (ANPR) cameras at various points in the city to keep a tab on crime.

The FSCL, carrying out the Smart City project, approved the proposal in the meeting of its board of directors recently. The FSCL has already been working on the installation of 1,500 CCTVs across the city.

Informing that a tender for the project, costing Rs 17.8 crore, is to be released shortly, a senior official of the FSCL said the motive was to improve surveillance in the city in order to curb incidents of vehicle thefts and to keep a track of the activities connected with the crime.

He added the demand regarding such cameras had been taken up by the police.

Claiming that hundreds of traffic violations were detected through the CCTVs installed at various locations, an official said the CCTV network was monitored through round the clock operational integrated command and control centre (ICCC) set up by the FSCL.

With more than 15,000 challans generated for the violation of traffic norms in the past over one year, around 400 cases of crime have also been resolved with the help of the CCTV feed in this period, it is reported.

Besides traffic violations and crime control, CCTV surveillance has come to the aid of the MC for monitoring waterlogging during rains and keeping a watch on the functioning of street lights, it is added.