More than 10K cops to be deployed to secure polls in Gurgaon LS constituency

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 22

Gurugram, Nuh and Rewari district administrations have geared up to ensure fair and peaceful elections in their districts, which falls under the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. More than 10,000 cops, including paramilitary force personnel, will be deployed during the polling on May 25, in all three districts.

The District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said all preparations for voting had been completed. There are 113 sensitive booths of the total 1,333 of these that had been identified in the district, where six contingents of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) would be deployed. He said so far, two contingents of CAPF had arrived in Gurugram. A total of 7,000 trained polling staff would be deployed on duty.

“On Thursday, the election campaign will stop after 6 pm and the silence period will begin before the voting on May 25. During the period, the candidates can contact the voters only by going door to door. There will be no rally, public meeting, road show etc. after 6pm,” said Yadav.

“All security arrangements have been completed. In addition to the paramilitary forces, 4,700 cops will be deployed in the entire district,” said a senior police officer of the Gurugram police.

Narender Bijarnia, SP, Nuh, said security arrangements had been completed at all polling stations in Nuh district. More than 1,500 cops and four contingents of paramilitary forces would be deployed at the polling booths. While asking about the sensitive booths, the SP said the number of such booths could not be made public, but proper security arrangements were in place.

The spokesperson of the Rewari police said more than 1,600 policemen, around 650 home guards and a company of Border Security Force (BSF) would be deployed at all 781 booths of the district during polling.

On Wednesday, domination and enforcement exercise was conducted by the Gurugram police and CAPF contingents in the area of east police zone to establish security and coordination.

The exercise was conducted by the teams led by the ACP, DLF, Vikas Kaushik, Which started from the Community Centre in Sector 52 and reached Wazirabad red light, Sector 56, Ghata T-Point, DLF, Phase-1, Neelkanth Hospital, DLF Phase-3 and the Sikandarpur Metro station.

