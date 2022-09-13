 More than 211% rise in traffic rules violation challans in 8 months in Faridabad : The Tribune India

More than 211% rise in traffic rules violation challans in 8 months in Faridabad

Rs 6.45-cr penalty imposed during this period

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 12

The number of challans issued for the violation of the traffic rules in the district are up by more than 211 per cent in the first eight months (up to August) this year compared to last year for the same period. The Traffic Police Department has imposed a penalty of Rs 6.45 crore on the offenders for the same.

The number of challans has shot up sharply this year with an average of 25,055 challans every month.

According to the officials of the Traffic Police Department, the number is more than three times higher than the monthly average of 8,042 challans for the corresponding period last year. The police have issued a total of 2,00,440 challans till August this year, which is more than three times for the corresponding period of 2021, the department said.

The number of challans issued in the same period last year was just 64,337. A penalty of Rs 3.99 crore was imposed on the violators for the corresponding period last year.

Till August, the district recorded 399 accidents, which resulted in the death of 164 persons and injured 314 commuters. A total of 1.38 lakh challans were issued for the year 2021, for which a penalty of Rs 7.78 crore was collected from the violators.

An official in the Traffic Police Department said the total number of challans and penalty was expected to be much higher by the end of this year. “Incidences of traffic violations have been up by two to three times already,” the official said.

The number of challans issued and fine imposed in 2020 was around 1.12 lakh and Rs 7.39 crore, respectively.

The highest number of challans issued this year had been for driving without a helmet, followed by cases of overspeeding and wrong-side driving, claimed an official.

However, the challans issued for not wearing face mask have come down to 3,071 this year against 20,716 last year.

Violations go up

Number of challans are expected to be much higher as incidents of violation have already been up by two to three times. — A traffic police official

