More trouble for YouTuber, new Section added to FIR

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 10

There is fresh trouble for Aakarshan Uppal, who runs a YouTube channel and was arrested allegedly for misbehaving with a woman tehsildar on Monday, as the Karnal police have added a new Section of extortion to the FIR registered earlier.

During the argument for his bail plea today, the police submitted their reply and informed the court that Section 384 had been included in the FIR after they got some clues.

However, his counsels countered all the Sections of the FIR in the court, which has kept the decision on bail pending for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a woman submitted a fresh complaint to SP Shashank Kumar Sawan against Uppal, alleging extortion. Family members, friends and representatives of various social, political and farmer organisations expressed their solidarity with Uppal and staged a dharna outside the Mini Secretariat. Several e-rickshaw operators also extended support to him.

Darpan Uppal, brother of Aakarshan, claimed that his brother was being implicated.