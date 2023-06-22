Morni set to get Rs 20-crore micro-irrigation project: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

Taking a step towards providing better irrigation facilities to farmers of the Morni area in Panchkula district, the Haryana Government has decided to set up a major micro-irrigation project there. The project, which would come up at a cost of Rs 20 crore, is expected to cover about 1,280 acres.

A decision to this effect was taken at the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) meeting held here recently under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Purchases and contracts worth over Rs 87 crore were also approved.

Four agendas of Irrigation and Public Health Engineering departments and MICADA were taken up and approved. An amount of Rs 1.41 crore has reportedly been saved after negotiations with various companies.

The CM said the implementation of the Solar-Powered Integrated Micro-Irrigation Project for Tapariya, Kandaiwala, Kaimbwala, Kherwali Parwala and Lashkariwala villages in the Morni area would not only provide irrigation facilities, but also help in increasing agricultural production. After the success of the pilot project, such projects would be set up at other places, he said.

The project for the revival of the Indori river from the Bass Padamka village to Siwari in Gurugram district was also approved.