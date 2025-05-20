MoS chairs grievance redressal panel meeting

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar chaired the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Kurukshetra on Monday and directed the district officials to resolve complaints received during the meeting.

As many as 14 complaints were listed for the meeting, of which nine were resolved while remaining were kept pending.

During the meeting, while listening to the complaints related to Yara murder case, the minister issued directions to shift the SHO, Shahabad, on the request of the family members. The murder case is being investigated by a SIT. The minister asked the police officials to complete the investigation soon in the murder case and take action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, Anil, a student of Kurukshetra University, said during International Gita Mahotsav, a film-making competition was held. While the prize money for the winner was Rs 1 lakh, for the second and third spot winners, the prize money was Rs 51,000 and Rs 21,000, respectively. But three joint winners for each spot (first, second, and third) were declared and the directions were issued to divide the prize money among them, which was, as per the rules, wrong.

Chief Executive Officer of the Kurukshetra Development Board Pankaj Setia, and professor Tajinder Sharma from Kurukshetra University cleared their positions over the issue. After discussion with the Deputy Commissioner, Minister Rajesh Nagar issued directions to ensure that the winners got the prize money as per the rules, and the KDB should ask the government for additional budget.

The minister also issued directions in complaints related to road construction material, pending wages, No Dues Certificate and gratuity of a retired teacher.

During the meeting, Congress Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala and Pehowa MLA Mandeep Chatha expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the officials of various departments.

Ashok Arora raised the issue of delayed development works and sought action against the contractor for not executing the work in time. The MLA asked the officials of the municipal council, Thanesar, to blacklist such firms and invite short tenders so that the works related to the development projects and sanitation were not affected.

Ashok Arora said, “A scam of the NDC has come to light in the Shahabad Municipal Committee. Corrupt practices are rampant in civic bodies and the government should hold a proper inquiry. The matter will be raised with the Chief Minister too.”

The Congress MLAs also said only the members of the grievances committee should be allowed to attend the meeting and the protocol must be followed. Ashok Arora said people who have lost the election are attending meetings and inaugurations.

Expressing his resentment, Pehowa Congress MLA Mandeep Chatha said the people who lost the elections (previous assembly election) were functioning as MLAs, while those who won were not being treated at MLAs. Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala also expressed disappointment with the functioning of the officials. The Congress MLAs also raised issues related to their respective Assembly constituencies in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh, SP Nitish Agarwal, Former Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, BJP district chief Tajender Singh Goldy and several officials and BJP leaders were present during the meeting.