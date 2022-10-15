Mosque ransacking issue settled

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 14

In the mosque ransacking case at Bhoda Kalan village, the complainant submitted an application to the police saying he did not want any police action in the case as the villagers gave him assurance that the same would not happen in future. The differences between the two communities were resolved at the panchayat on Thursday night.

Friday prayers were offered peacefully in the mosque and there was no dispute in the village. However, the cops were stationed around the mosque as precautionary measure and members of the four families of the village attended the Friday prayers.

On Thursday night, a panchayat was held for the members of the two communities in the outgoing sarpanch’s office. There were discussion at the panchayat that lasted for one and a half hours and the differences were finally resolved between the two communities. As per the application given to the police by complainant Subedar Najar Mohammad said a compromise had been reached and there was no issue between them. He further said he did not want any police action on the FIR. “We have no grievances and the matter is settled at the panchayat. The villagers assured us that such an incident will not happen in future. We do not want any police action on the FIR filed. Peace and brotherhood is maintained in our village”, said Subedar in his application.

A senior police officer said the complainant did not want any action, but the process of cancellation of the FIR would be decided only by the court.