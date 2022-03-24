‘Most wanted’ criminal held

Rohtak, March 23
The Rohtak police have arrested ‘most wanted’ criminal Vikas, alias Matri, and his accomplice Sonu.
The duo had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from Surender, a property dealer.
Vikas, who has contacts with the Kala Jehtri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, was also wanted in two cases of murder and one sodomy of a 9-year-old boy for two years.
Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said a special investigation team was constituted to probe the case of ransom.
Vikas was arrested from Uklana in Hisar district while Sonu was arrested from Saiman village in Rohtak on Tuesday, the SP said. —
