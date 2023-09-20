Most-wanted criminal held

Rohtak: The district police have arrested Rahul, alias Baba, a most-wanted criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 5,000, and seized two country-made pistols from his possession. Rahul is named in the murder case of a gymnasium operator, a case of attempt to murder and three cases pertaining to illegal weapons and was at large. Rohtak ASP Medha Bhushan said Rahul was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for four days. TNS
Mobile shop owner hangs self
Rewari: A mobile shop owner, identified as Kapil Thakral, reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his house in Nayi Basti Mohalla here on Tuesday. As per information, Kapil came home from his shop and went to his room on the first floor of the house. Later, the family members spotted him hanging there. He was rushed to the Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. TNS
Man, woman die by suicide
Rewari: A man, identified as Sohit (23), and a woman, identified as Pinki (28), died by suicide by jumping before a train near Nangal Pathani Station in Kosli area of the district on Tuesday. Both belonged to Dhaniya village in Jhajjar district. Sources said Pinki was married while Sohit was a bachelor. They had gone missing on Monday. The incident came to the fore when the Government Railway Police found their bodies on the railway track.
