Most wanted gangster Sahil Chauhan arrested in Thailand, set for deportation to India

In a major breakthrough, the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has arrested most wanted gangster Sahil Chauhan in Thailand and is currently in the process of deporting him to India, officials said on Saturday.

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He is expected to arrive at Delhi airport, where teams from the Gurugram and Ambala STF units will take him into custody.

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According to police, Chauhan had been absconding for a long period and was hiding in Thailand while allegedly continuing to operate criminal activities from abroad. He is also reportedly wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

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Investigations have revealed that Chauhan is linked to the Gurugram-based Kaushal Chaudhary gang.

During his stay overseas, he is believed to have orchestrated several serious crimes, including contract killings, extortion, and involvement in gang wars. Central agencies and the Haryana STF had been tracking his international movements before successfully detaining him.

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Police sources stated that Chauhan played a crucial role in executing gang operations from foreign locations, making him a high-priority target for law enforcement agencies.

Officials confirmed that upon his arrival in India, he will be interrogated to gather further details about the gang’s network, its international links, and other criminal activities.