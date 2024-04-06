Mother booked for killing baby

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 5

A woman allegedly killed her one-month-old son at a locality in Yamunanagar. The body of the infant was found lying in the house of the woman situated in Shivpuri-B colony of Yamunanagar.

Mehroof Ali, SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, said the postmortem of the baby’s body was conducted at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, today. He said the reason behind the killing would be known after an investigation.

In a complaint to the police, Sumit Kumar of Shivpuri-B colony said that his wife Komal gave birth to their second child on March 2. “When I got up in the morning on April 2, my wife was lying on the bed, but their one-month-old child was missing. When we searched, the child was found dead in the house. I got to know later that he was murdered by my wife.” A case has been registered.

