Mother-child hospital hangs fire in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 19

The construction work of a 100-bed mother and child care centre at Palwal Civil Hospital, which was announced two years ago, is yet to begin. Costing around Rs 25 crore, the centre would come up at the CMO’s office complex here.

The project allotted to the PWD envisages the construction of a six-storey building to replace the old CMO office building on the hospital premises. As per sources in the Health Department, the work has not started due to certain technical hurdles. Though a sum of Rs 13 crore has been released by the Health Department, the PWD is yet to finalise the drawings of the proposed building. Moreover, the old building needs to be demolished before the tender for the construction of the new building could be released.

The centre aims to provide state-of-art medical and health facilities to new mothers and infants. The centre would provide facilities such as delivery rooms, operation theatre (OT), neonatal ICU and pre- and post-delivery cases.

The majority of the patients visiting the OPD unit on a daily basis are women and children. As many of the patients are pregnant women, 25 to 30 cases are related to delivery of babies, said a hospital staff member.

According to sources, there is a shortage of gynaecologists in the Health Department and this is reflected in their unavailability in government hospitals. Against the required strength of five to six doctors, the Civil Hospital has only two doctors on regular duty. The same is the case with the PHCs in the district, where no regular doctor is available at the delivery huts, sources said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Lokvir Singh said a part of the funds has been transferred, but the PWD is yet to start the work. Narender Singh, Executive Engineer, PWD, said work is expected to be taken up after the approval of the drawings of the building.