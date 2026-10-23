Mother dead, father in jail, sister preparing for UPSC: HC rejects murder convict’s parole plea

A murder convict sentenced to spend the rest of his life in jail without parole has failed to secure temporary release from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, despite pleading that his mother was dead, his father was behind bars, and his sister needed his support while preparing for the UPSC examination.

The Division Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Harmeet Singh Deol dismissed the petition, making it clear that his plea to look after his sister could not override the no-parole condition imposed by the trial court, which first had to be modified or set aside.

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“The petitioner’s asserted need to look after his sister does not displace the express condition in the subsisting sentencing order nor does it establish an emergency of the kind contemplated under the statutory scheme,” the Bench observed.

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The Court, at the same time, clarified that the dismissal would not prevent the convict from making a fresh representation if genuine urgency arose in the future or from seeking modification or setting aside of the no-parole condition.

Why parole was denied

The convict had sought eight weeks of parole under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, citing the death of his mother, his father’s incarceration in another case, and his sister’s preparation for the UPSC examination. He argued that he needed to look after her as there was no other family member available to provide support.

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The District Magistrate rejected the request, principally because the sentencing court had directed the convict to undergo imprisonment for his entire biological life without parole. The authorities also considered temporary release incompatible with the nature of the sentence and the interests of society.

The Bench recorded: “A perusal of the file shows that parole was rejected principally because the sentencing order directs the convict-petitioner to undergo imprisonment for his whole biological life without parole and because his temporary release was considered incompatible with the nature of that sentence and the interests of society.”

The judgment also noted a separate instance of prison misconduct, observing that the convict had been punished for misusing the Prison Inmate Calling System (PICS).

No-parole condition must first be challenged

The Bench held that the subsisting sentencing order was central to deciding the parole petition.

The convict had been arrested in connection with an FIR registered on June 20, 2017, at Jind City police station for kidnapping and murder under Sections 364, 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO Act.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Jind, convicted him on January 9, 2020, and sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his biological life without parole, along with a fine of Rs 23,000.

The Bench held that the no-parole condition had to be modified or set aside before parole could be granted in the circumstances of the case.

“The petitioner must have the condition on the sentence modified, and as long as the condition in ASJ, Jind’s order dated January 9, 2020, is either modified or set aside, granting parole shall amount to defying the trial Court’s reasoning, probably because of which the death sentence was not imposed in such a heinous offense,” Justice Chitkara observed.

'Parole is not an absolute right'

The Bench examined the Supreme Court’s rulings on parole and reiterated that temporary release was conditional and subject to the applicable statutory framework.

Summarising the relevant principles, the Bench held that judicial interference could be justified where parole had been unjustifiably refused, relevant circumstances had been ignored, or the decision was based on considerations that did not rationally relate to public order, State security or the likelihood of misuse.

“Parole is not a matter of right, and the competent authority may deny it for valid reasons. Nevertheless, parole exists so that a convicted person can maintain family and social ties and to meet urgent personal and domestic needs. The seriousness of the offense is relevant to the conditions imposed and may justify refusal when specific circumstances support it,” the Bench observed.

Applying these principles, the Bench concluded that the petitioner’s request to look after his sister did not override the no-parole condition or establish an emergency of the kind contemplated under the statutory scheme.