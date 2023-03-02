Mother, newborn die after delivery; case registered

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 1

The police have registered a case of causing death by negligence against doctors of two private hospitals in Rohtak.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Ranjit Singh of Azadgarh stated that his wife Risu gave birth to twins (a boy and a girl) at a private hospital on February 27.

However, the newborn boy died after the delivery and the condition of Risu also deteriorated.

Risu was shifted to another hospital at night, but she also died during treatment. The newborn girl is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The police have registered a case under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified doctors at Pragati Hospital and Positron Hospital.