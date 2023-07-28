Mother smothers twin infant girls

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 27

In a shocking incident, a woman smothered her nine-month-old twin daughters in Dhanoda Khurd village under the Sadar Narwana police station of Jind district, said the police.

The incident occurred on July 12, when the woman, Sheetal, was at home with her daughters while her husband Jagdeep and in-laws had gone to the fields to transplant paddy. The accused allegedly smothered the twins with a pillow. When her husband returned home at noon, he found some women trying to revive his daughters. His wife told him that the condition of the girls had deteriorated suddenly when they were asleep. He called his in-laws from a Sonepat village to the house, and later, they cremated the bodies.

SHO Atma Ram said three-four days after the incident, the woman confessed to another woman, Bhateri, that she had killed her daughters. “Initially, the family members thought that she might be murmuring such things due to shock, but when she said this repeatedly, her husband called his in-laws again. When they enquired from her, she reiterated that she had killed the girls. On July 23, they got a case registered against her,” the SHO said, adding that she had been sent to judicial custody.

He said during interrogation, she was remorseful and did not give any reason for the ghastly act, except that her husband used to drink, which irked her and led to quarrels.

The police exhumed the bodies from the cremation ground on July 24. The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy.

