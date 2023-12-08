'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman

Gorakhpur, December 8
An 18-year-old woman has accused her mother of selling her into a marriage with a man from Haryana for Rs 4 lakh, police said on Thursday.
The woman from Mahesra here alleged that the man she was "married" to assaulted her and forced her into illicit activities, they said.
"The woman approached us on Wednesday and claimed she is a resident of Mahesra area under Chiluatal police station and was sold to a man from Haryana and was married to him," Superintendent of Police (North) Manoj Awasthi said.
He said the woman in her complaint alleged that her mother took Rs 4 lakh from the Haryana man and married her off to him in a function held at her house on November 23.
"The allegations are being looked into. Two elder sisters of the woman are also married in Haryana. Her mother and other family members have dismissed the allegations. However, we are looking into all aspects," said Chiluatal SHO Sanjay Mishra.
