Motorcycle‑borne assailants gun down Rewari shopkeeper

A 50‑year‑old seed‑and‑fertiliser dealer, Mohan, was gunned down on Tuesday evening at his shop in Bhala village, Rewari district. He was sitting with his son Dushyant when two youths on a motorcycle arrived, opened fire and fled. Mohan was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead. DSP (Crime) Surender Sheoran confirmed a hunt for the attackers.

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