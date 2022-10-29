Motorist drags Gurugram ASI for 50 metre, speeds away after running over him

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 29

An on-duty assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Gurugram traffic police was critically injured when a speeding jeep ran over him.

The ASI was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and his leg was broken. The accused driver fled the spot in his vehicle. An attempt to murder case has been registered against the driver at Sector 53 police station and police are looking for him.

According to the police, the incident took place at Ambedkar Chowk, Sector 52, on Friday afternoon when ASI Harpreet (35) was checking the vehicles along with a home guard and a constable. Around 4.30 pm the ASI signalled a Thar jeep with tinted glasses to stop.

According to a complaint filed by constable Sombeer, as the driver approached them he started moving ahead instead of stopping the vehicle.

“The driver dragged ASI for around 50 metres and when ASI fell down he ran his vehicle over him before speeding away. The ASI was critically injured and we rushed him to hospital,” constable said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown driver.

“With the help of CCTV footage we have identified the vehicle and tried to identify the owner of the vehicle by registration number. We will nab the accused soon,” said inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 police station.