Ambala: Motorists urged to follow lane-driving

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 3

For effective enforcement of lane driving, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ambala range Shrikant Jadhav today stopped several heavy vehicles on the national highways and sensitised the drivers regarding the norms.

Jadhav visited Sadopur naka on the Ambala-Chandigarh road, and Mohri naka. The ADGP informed the driver that as per the Motor Vehicles Act, every heavy vehicle and speed-restricted vehicle should move in the left lane within its prescribed speed limit. In order to ensure road safety, it is necessary that lane driving rules were being followed so that the drivers didn’t face any difficulty while overtaking and mishaps could be prevented, he added.

He told the traffic cops that drivers of heavy vehicles adhere to norms near a police naka so a PCR should be parked one-and-a-half kilometer away to monitor the situation more effectively.

He further said all the Superintendents of Police of the range had been directed to conduct awareness campaigns. Signboards should be installed on national highways in their respective areas and seminars should be organised with transporters to make the drivers aware.

On Monday, while 205 challans were issued by the Ambala police for wrong lane driving, the Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar police issued 65 and 49 challans, respectively. So far 12,523 challans have been issued in the Ambala range of which 3,041 were issued by Ambala Police.

#Ambala