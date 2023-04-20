Mountaineer meets Khattar

Chandigarh: World-renowned mountaineer Anita Kundu on Wednesday met CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir and sought his blessings for her next mission. The CM extended greetings to Kundu for a successful journey. Kundu apprised the CM that now she aims to climb 8,481-m high Mount Makalu in Nepal. tns
Family in Sudan sends SOS
Hisar: Citing threat to their lives, a three-member family from Jind that is stuck in the violence-torn Sudan has urged the Centre to evacuate them. Aman Gupta, 31, is living in Khartoum with his wife Dixita Gupta and two-year-old daughter for five years. He works in a private firm. Aman said they had almost run out of basic necessities of life and his daughter had taken ill and needs medical attention. tns
Man gets RI for sexual assault
Yamunanagar: An Additional Sessions Judge (fast-track special court) awarded 3-year RI to a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl under Section 8 of the POCSO Act. He also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Gaurav Sharma of Kakroni village. In case of the default in the payment of the fine, the convict shall further undergo RI for a period of six months.
