Sonepat: The first “All women” mountaineering expedition in the history of MotiLal Nehru Sports School (MNSS) at Rai was flagged off by Sudesh Chikkara, Vice Chancellor, BPS Khanpur University, on Thursday. The expedition team will conquer Mount Panchachuli (height 15,000m located in Uttarakhand) within seven days. The principal and director, Col Ashok Mor, while addressing the team said the event was being conducted as a part of golden jubilee celebrations to commemorate 50 years of the school. Many empowered alumni of the school extended their best wishes to the team in an online interaction-- Dr Amrita Duhan IPS, Dr Vandana Narula, Dr Vineeta, Rekha Yadav, Monika Rana (IRS Panipat) was also present on the occasion. The expedition has been undertaken by alumnus Parikshit Ahlawat under the aegis of Soul Adventure Mountaineering.

Exhibition on yoga, meditation

Karnal: The library committee of the KVA DAV College for Women organised an exhibition on the topic, "Yoga and meditation", to create awareness for 8th International Yoga Day as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India on May 4-5. The principal of the college, Renu Mehta, applauded the rigorous efforts of the library committee to organise an exhibition on such an extremely relevant and socially beneficial topic. In her address to the students, she said regular yoga practice and meditation sessions created mental clarity and calmness of the mind.

Digital e-library started

Gurugram: Gurugram University students will be able to access the library from the comfort of their homes as the university launched a digital e-library on Thursday. It was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dinesh Kumar in the presence of university administrative officers. The e-library is distinguished by the fact that the students will no longer have to wait for book distribution; instead, all books will be available for reading via the e-library. While sitting at home, students can access 17,000 e-books, 8,800 e-journals, 1,30,000 e-lectures, 7,48,000 theses, 2,200 reports, 2,600 expert talks, and other resources. Prof Kumar said the initiative would benefit students.