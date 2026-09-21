Move beyond wheat-paddy cycle, explore horticulture, farmers told in Karnal

The first Horticulture Fair and Expo 2026 of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU), Karnal, concluded on Sunday with a call for farmers to move beyond the traditional wheat-paddy cycle and explore horticulture for more profit.

Addressing the valedictory programme, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap said this expo had given farmers an opportunity to learn about new technologies, innovative farming practices and alternative sources of income.

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He congratulated MHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Suresh Malhotra for organising the expo and said such events could play an important role in taking innovations directly to the farmers. He urged the university to organise the horticulture fair every year so that more farmers could benefit from the latest developments in the sector.

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Kashyap said horticulture could offer higher returns while requiring relatively limited natural resources and encouraged the farmers to diversify their crops. He also highlighted various government schemes and subsidies available to the horticulture farmers.

Expressing concern over the excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides in conventional farming, Kashyap said there was a need to move away from the wheat-paddy cycle and adopt crops that could provide quality produce with more efficient use of resources.

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MHU VC Prof Malhotra said diversification towards horticulture could open a pathway to more prosperity for the farmers. He said horticultural crops could be cultivated with efficient use of natural resources and could also contribute to environmentally sustainable farming.

He highlighted the achievements of this expo and said it had brought successful entrepreneurs, progressive farmers, women groups, industry representatives and students from across Haryana onto a common platform. “The farmers not only got information about new technologies, fruits, vegetables and improved varieties, but also had the opportunity to interact directly with scientists and get their questions answered,” he said.

Haryana State Information Commission Commissioner advocate Sanjay Madaan, HSSC member Kapil Atreja and former ASRB chairperson and Agriculture Commissioner Dr Gurbachan Singh also addressed the gathering and shared their views on the role of technology and innovation in agriculture and horticulture.

In the fruit competition, Aditya Lamba won the first prize, while Vijay Sharma and Krishna Goyal jointly secured the second prize. Shiv Shankar and Ram Mehar received the third prize.

In the vegetable category, Yashpal stood first, Sandeep second and Manju Punia third. In floriculture, Raj Kumar Ahlawat won the first prize, Vedpal the second, while Aman and Nitin jointly received the third prize. In beekeeping, Sachin secured the first prize, followed by Vikas Kamboj and Mahendra Sandhu. Yogendra was awarded in the value-addition category for mushrooms.

Among government institutions, Hisar University secured the first prize, the Horticulture Department, Haryana, won the second prize, while Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, received the third prize. MHU’s own Horticulture Research Centre, Murthal, secured the first prize in the stall category.