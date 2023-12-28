Moving bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 27

A double-decker bus on its way from Rajasthan to Delhi caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Bilaspur here on Tuesday night. The entire bus got engulfed in flames after one of its tyres burst. However, no injury was reported.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on the Delhi-Jaipur highway when the bus carrying 45 passengers caught fire.

Upon receiving information, two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control after half an hour. “No passenger was harmed in the incident. It seems that the fire was caused by a short circuit but the exact reason is yet to be ascertained,” said Bilaspur police station SHO Inspector Arvind Kumar.

