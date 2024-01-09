Moving car catches fire on expressway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 8

A moving car caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Monday afternoon.

While no casualty was reported, the vehicle was gutted in fire. Besides, the incident led to a long traffic jam on the expressway and an ambulance also remained stuck in the snarl-up. After the fire was extinguished, traffic on the highway became normal in about half an hour.

Car driver Amir Khan said he was going from Delhi to a Gurugram court. He saw smoke rising from the bonnet of the car on the expressway near Rajiv Chowk around 4 pm. He immediately stopped the vehicle on the roadside and came out of the car. He said a CNG kit was installed in the car and the entire car was soon engulfed in flames and got completely burnt.

