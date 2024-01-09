Moving car catches fire on expressway

Gurugram, January 8
A moving car caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Monday afternoon.
While no casualty was reported, the vehicle was gutted in fire. Besides, the incident led to a long traffic jam on the expressway and an ambulance also remained stuck in the snarl-up. After the fire was extinguished, traffic on the highway became normal in about half an hour.
Car driver Amir Khan said he was going from Delhi to a Gurugram court. He saw smoke rising from the bonnet of the car on the expressway near Rajiv Chowk around 4 pm. He immediately stopped the vehicle on the roadside and came out of the car. He said a CNG kit was installed in the car and the entire car was soon engulfed in flames and got completely burnt.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...