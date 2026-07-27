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Home / Haryana / MP Bhatia raises Haryana rural roads issue in Rajya Sabha; Centre shares PMGSY details

MP Bhatia raises Haryana rural roads issue in Rajya Sabha; Centre shares PMGSY details

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 06:11 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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MP Sanjay Bhatia.
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During the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP and former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia has been consistently raising issues of public concern in the House.

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Giving priority to public welfare, Bhatia sought detailed information from the Central Government on rural road connectivity in Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), including new road projects, the implementation of PMGSY-IV and financial assistance being provided to the state.

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In response, the Ministry of Rural Development presented a detailed account of rural road infrastructure and the Centre's investment in Haryana.

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The government informed Parliament that since the launch of PMGSY, a total of 773 road projects have been sanctioned in Haryana, covering 8,111 km at an estimated cost of Rs 3,718 crore.

It further stated that all projects sanctioned under various components of PMGSY up to the 2024-25 financial year have been completed and that the Haryana Government is now responsible for maintaining the roads constructed under the scheme.

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Replying to another question raised by Bhatia, the government said that under PMGSY-IV, launched in September 2024, new rural road projects are being approved in phases across the country.

The ministry explained that, under the scheme's guidelines, states were required to survey eligible habitations before submitting proposals. According to the government's reply, Haryana was yet to survey any eligible habitation under the eligibility criteria prescribed for PMGSY-IV.

However, under the PMGSY programme, 16,441 rural service centres in Haryana—including facilities related to agriculture, healthcare, education and transportation—have already been connected through all-weather roads, significantly improving access to essential public services.

The Centre also informed the Parliament that it had released Rs 36.05 crore to Haryana during the 2026-27 financial year for the maintenance of rural roads constructed under PMGSY. The amount includes administrative and incentive funds.

The government clarified that funds under the scheme were released to the state as a whole, while their allocation and distribution among individual districts was decided by the state government based on local requirements.

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