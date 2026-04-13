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Home / Haryana / MP calls for action on farming, roads & illegal mining in Yamunanagar

MP calls for action on farming, roads & illegal mining in Yamunanagar

District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting held

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:37 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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MP Naveen Jindal chairs a district-level meeting in Yamunanagar.
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Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and Chairman of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, Naveen Jindal, urged district officials to work together to make Yamunanagar a developed district.

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While chairing the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee at the district secretariat on Wednesday, he reviewed the implementation of various Centre-sponsored schemes and directed officials to achieve all targets on time and expedite development work.

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Also present at the meeting were Lok Sabha MP from Ambala and Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Varun Chaudhary; Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora; Deputy Commissioner Preeti; Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal; Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad; Additional Deputy Commissioner Naveen Ahuja; and other officials.

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MP Naveen Jindal directed Health Department officials to ensure vaccination of all children in the district.

Emphasising the promotion of natural farming, Jindal said that the rise of new incurable diseases is largely linked to the increased use of chemicals and fertilisers in agriculture.

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“Camps should be organised by the Agriculture Department to raise awareness and train people in natural farming. This will encourage pure and healthy agricultural production, reduce the use of chemicals and ensure safe food grains,” he said. MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora also offered suggestions on natural, traditional and organic farming practices.

MPs Jindal and Varun Chaudhary also addressed illegal mining in the district, directing the mining officer to take strict action to prevent it.

They instructed the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department to ensure that all village roads are repaired immediately.

Also present were under-training IAS officer Suman Yadav, Jagadhri SDM Vishwanath, Vyaspur SDM Jaspal Singh Gill, Radaur SDM Narender Kumar, Chhachhrauli SDM Rohit Kumar, DIPR Dr Manoj Kumar, Deputy Director of Agriculture Aditya Pratap Dabas, and other officials.

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