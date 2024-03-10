MP CM addresses BJP workers’ meet

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, March 9

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Lal Yadav today said that the BJP was the only party which awarded top posts to its general workers while the other parties promoted nepotism.

He was speaking at the party workers’ meet held here today. The workers from all Assembly segments of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary constituency participated in it. Haryana ministers — Jai Prakash Dalal, Banwari Lal and Om Prakash Yadav, MP Dharambir Singh and former minister Ram Bilas Sharma — were among those present on the occasion.

“India has become the fifth largest economy of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP governments at the centre and the state have worked for the welfare and betterment of all sections of society in the past around one decade,” he said.

Yadav called upon the party workers to seek support and votes from the people by reminding them of the welfare policies of the BJP governments.

