MP CM addresses BJP workers’ meet

Mahendragarh, March 9
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Lal Yadav today said that the BJP was the only party which awarded top posts to its general workers while the other parties promoted nepotism.
He was speaking at the party workers’ meet held here today. The workers from all Assembly segments of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary constituency participated in it. Haryana ministers — Jai Prakash Dalal, Banwari Lal and Om Prakash Yadav, MP Dharambir Singh and former minister Ram Bilas Sharma — were among those present on the occasion.
“India has become the fifth largest economy of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP governments at the centre and the state have worked for the welfare and betterment of all sections of society in the past around one decade,” he said.
Yadav called upon the party workers to seek support and votes from the people by reminding them of the welfare policies of the BJP governments.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...