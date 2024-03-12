Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visits Haryana to gauge mood of Ahir voters

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 11

With all eyes set on BJP candidates in the Ahirwal region of the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar undertook a feedback-seeking exercise in the region which has the Lok Sabha constituencies of Gurugram, Faridabad and Mahendergarh-Bhiwani.

The Madhya Pradesh CM is from the Ahir (Yadav) community, which dominates the political landscape of south Haryana, which has these three Lok Sabha constituencies.

Yadav was in the city to deliberate on the names of possible candidates. His visit is being seen in the context of the ongoing struggle between current MP Rao Inderjeet Singh and former MP Sudha Yadav for the candidature from Gurugram.

Rao, the current Gurugram MP and Union minister, is the tallest leader from the community in the region and the frontrunner for the candidature. Former MP and member of the BJP parliamentary board Sudha Yadav is also in the race for a ticket from Gurugram and Mahendergarh-Bhiwani constituencies.

Despite promising prospects, Singh has his own set of issues with the party faction led by CM Khattar. His candidature was earlier challenged by Central Minister Bhupender Yadav, who has now been allotted a ticket from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency.

A faction of the BJP is now batting for Sudha Yadav as the candidate but with the Prime Minster inaugurating three major projects, including AIIMS-Rewari, the Dwarka Expressway and Metro extension, Rao’s camp is riding high on the “promise fulfillment” wave.

“Any BJP worker can get a chance to reach the highest echelons of power. I am a party worker and today I am amongst you as a Chief Minister. The party keeps an eye on its dedicated workers,” Mohan Yadav told BJP workers here.

“The visit has been planned to assess public and worker support for the two contenders. The Ahirs are an important section of voters in south Haryana and the assessment is vital to project the right leader. We were initially expecting Bhupender Yadav as the candidate because he was very active the region on behalf of the party, but now it is Sudha Yadav versus Rao Inderjeet. The aftermath of Dwarka Expressway inauguration is expected to clear the picture further,” said a senior BJP leader.

