Allow coal use by industry or exclude Karnal area from NCR: MP Sanjay Bhatia in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 12

Raising the concerns of hundreds of industrialists, who were issued notices by the Haryana Pollution Control Board, in the Lok Sabha, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia on Monday demanded the government that the industries in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency (Karnal and Panipat districts) should either be allowed to run boilers on coal or the area should be excluded from the National Capital Region (NCR).

Switching to PNG a costly affair Switching to the PNG is a costly affair. Moreover, it is not available in the entire area. So, I urge the govt to either allow the use of coal in industrial units or exclude my constituency from the NCR. — Sanjay Bhatia, Karnal MP

The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked the industries located in the NCR districts to switch over to the PNG or biomass fuels by September 30.

“My Lok Sabha area has several industries, where coal is used to run boilers. Since, both districts come within the NCR limits, industrialists have been issued notices by the Pollution Control Board to switch to the PNG. Switching to the PNG is a costly affair.Moreover, it is not available in the entire area, so I urge the government to either allow the use of coal in industrial units or exclude my constituency from the NCR,” Bhatia added.

“Switching to PNG will also increase the manufacturing cost, due to which our industrialists will not be able to compete with

other industrialists in the country, causing losses to them,” the MP added.

