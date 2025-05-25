MP Jangra’s remark is personal, not party’s stance: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Amid controversy surrounding BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra’s recent remarks on women who lost their husband or family members in the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the comments reflected personal opinion and should not be interpreted as the party’s stance.

Urging closure of the matter, the minister emphasised that Jangra has already issued a clarification and expressed regret for any hurt caused. In a day-long visit to his constituency, Khattar, while interacting with media persons, said, “Jangra expressed a sentiment, but it was presented in the wrong context. Making comments about women who have lost their husbands is not appropriate. It was indeed a mistake, and he has expressed regret. I, too, believe this issue should now be considered closed.”

Earlier, Khattar tuned in to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme with party leaders and workers at the party’s district office ‘Karna Kamal’.

On being asked about the surge in Covid cases in Haryana, Khattar assured that the state and Union governments are closely monitoring the situation. “Some cases have been reported. The health department is alert, and precautionary measures are already in place. This issue was also raised during the recent NITI Aayog meeting. We are determined to prevent the situation from escalating,” he said.