DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / MP Jangra’s remark is personal, not party’s stance: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

MP Jangra’s remark is personal, not party’s stance: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Says, "It was indeed a mistake, and he has expressed regret. I, too, believe this issue should now be considered closed"
article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:58 PM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File photo
Advertisement

Amid controversy surrounding BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra’s recent remarks on women who lost their husband or family members in the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the comments reflected personal opinion and should not be interpreted as the party’s stance.

Advertisement

Urging closure of the matter, the minister emphasised that Jangra has already issued a clarification and expressed regret for any hurt caused. In a day-long visit to his constituency, Khattar, while interacting with media persons, said, “Jangra expressed a sentiment, but it was presented in the wrong context. Making comments about women who have lost their husbands is not appropriate. It was indeed a mistake, and he has expressed regret. I, too, believe this issue should now be considered closed.”

Earlier, Khattar tuned in to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme with party leaders and workers at the party’s district office ‘Karna Kamal’.

Advertisement

On being asked about the surge in Covid cases in Haryana, Khattar assured that the state and Union governments are closely monitoring the situation. “Some cases have been reported. The health department is alert, and precautionary measures are already in place. This issue was also raised during the recent NITI Aayog meeting. We are determined to prevent the situation from escalating,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper