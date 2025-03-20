MP Jindal demands IIT in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal has raised the demand of establishing an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kurukshetra, to bridge the educational gap in Haryana.

During the zero hour of the Lok Sabha Jindal urged the Union Government to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Haryana, and highlighted Haryana’s contributions to the nation — be it in agriculture, defence, or sports-and emphasised the urgent need to bridge the education gap in the state by setting up a world-class technical institute. Jindal in his speech in the Lok Sabha said over the past 10 years, the total number of students in 23 IITs has more than doubled, creating a new era of technological advancement. However, he stressed that Haryana’s continued exclusion from this expansion must be rectified.

“Haryana has been at the forefront of India’s progress, from feeding the country as bread basket to producing Olympians and soldiers who safeguard our borders, yet it remains the only major state without an IIT. This is an oversight that must be corrected. An IIT in Kurukshetra will not only provide unparalleled opportunities to our youth but will also boost India’s standing as a global knowledge hub,” said Jindal.

Advertisement

The MP further said, “Haryana still lacks an IIT despite being home to AIIMS in Rewari and IIM in Rohtak. This is despite Haryana’s rich legacy of academic excellence and its strategic location as an industrial and agricultural powerhouse. Kurukshetra is the ideal location given its historical, cultural and educational significance. Kurukshetra already has the infrastructure to support a world-class institution. An IIT in Haryana will unlock opportunities for the students from rural and Tier-2 areas who often face barriers to access top-tier education. I have discussed the matter with the Haryana Chief Minister, who has whole heartedly supported the proposal and the state government is fully prepared to provide the requisite land. The state government has already written to the Ministry of Education to establish an IIT at Kurukshetra.”

“The IIT expansion is key to India’s global leadership in technology and innovation. The time has come to establish IIT-Kurukshetra and ensure that Haryana’s bright young minds get the opportunity they deserve. I urge the Education Ministry to take immediate action and turn this vision into reality as it would benefit millions of aspiring students and contribute to the nation’s development,” he added.