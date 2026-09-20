MP Jindal reviews development schemes in Yamunanagar, stresses action on Yamuna pollution

A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee was held at the District Secretariat in Yamunanagar. The meeting was chaired by Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency and chairman of the committee, while Varun Chaudhary, Member of Parliament from the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency and Vice-Chairman of the committee, was also present.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various Central and state government development schemes and public welfare programmes in the district.

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MP Naveen Jindal directed officials to work in coordination with one another. The issue of pollution in the Yamuna was discussed in detail at the meeting.

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Referring to the Yamuna river as ‘Yamuna Maiya’, Jindal directed officials to take concrete steps to protect it and prevent pollution. He urged officials of the departments concerned to work in coordination and ensure effective solutions to pollution-related problems. He also stressed the need to engage youth in sports activities to keep them away from drug addiction.

He said athletes lead a disciplined lifestyle and that sports provide a positive direction to youth. He encouraged MP Varun Chaudhary to organise the MP Sports Festival and assured him of all possible support for the successful conduct of the event. The meeting also discussed solutions to the problem of monkeys and stray dogs in the district.

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The MP praised Deputy Commissioner Preeti, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad and the entire administrative team for the work being done in the district.

With the aim of making Yamunanagar TB-free, Jindal has adopted 110 TB patients from the Radaur Assembly constituency as Nikshay Mitras. These patients will be provided nutritional supplies by the Naveen Jindal Foundation starting in October.

He said the Health Department was providing nutritional support to TB patients. “Despite this, if any patient remains deprived of nutritional support, the Naveen Jindal Foundation will provide them with nutritional support, ensuring that no patient is deprived of essential assistance,” he said.

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary directed officials to review development works that were getting delayed for various reasons, remove the obstacles and get the works completed at the earliest.

He said the main objective of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was to review the implementation of Central Government schemes, speed up development works and ensure solutions to the problems faced by the common people.

On the occasion, DC Preeti, ADC Naveen Ahuja, Radaur SDM Narender Kumar, Jagadhri SDM Vishwanath, Vyaspur SDM Kuldeep Singh, Chhachhrauli SDM Jaspal Singh Gill, CEO of Zila Parishad Brahm Prakash, Deputy Director of Agriculture Aditya Pratap Dabas, District BJP president Rajesh Sapra, DPRO Manoj Kumar and other officials were also present.