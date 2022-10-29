MP man held for looting phones

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 28

The Rohtak unit of the special task force (STF) has arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. STF unit in-charge Inspector Narender Pal said the arrested person, Deepak of Devas district in Madhya Pradesh, was involved in the loot of mobile phones worth Rs 5 crore. “Deepak, along with seven others, had abducted the driver of a container carrying mobile phones on May 27 and looted the phones,” he said.

An FIR was registered at the Kasaula police station and Deepak has been handed over to the Dharuhera CIA wing.

