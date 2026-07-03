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Home / Haryana / MP Selja asks state government to fix Sirsa’s dug-up roads, revive trenchless plan

MP Selja asks state government to fix Sirsa’s dug-up roads, revive trenchless plan

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:23 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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A car trapped after a road caved in following a pre-monsoon rain recently. file photo
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Congress MP Kumari Selja has stepped up her attack on the Haryana Government over the ongoing road digging in Sirsa, saying the lack of coordination among departments has turned daily commuting into a nightmare and disrupted business in key markets.

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Her remarks come amid continuing work under the AMRUT scheme and other underground infrastructure projects, including the stormwater drainage network, sewer lines, gas pipelines and drinking water pipelines. The city has witnessed repeated excavation at several locations over the past few months, leading to traffic congestion, dust pollution and inconvenience for residents.

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In a letter to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Selja said she had suggested the use of modern trenchless technology in September 2025 to avoid repeated road cutting. She claimed the government failed to act on the proposal in time, resulting in damage to public infrastructure and prolonged inconvenience for citizens.

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The Sirsa MP said major markets and roads had been dug up repeatedly, affecting the movement of people and hurting local businesses. She pointed to Rori Bazaar and several other areas where construction work remained incomplete, triggering resentment among traders and residents.

Selja said the situation had worsened during the monsoon, with open pits posing a safety risk and affecting commercial activity. She blamed poor planning and a lack of coordination between departments for the current condition.

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“Development projects are meant to provide better civic amenities, not force people to suffer for months,” she said, urging the Chief Minister to personally intervene.

The MP demanded a high-level review of all ongoing construction projects in Sirsa, better coordination among departments, time-bound completion of pending works, and priority for trenchless technology in future underground infrastructure projects, including those under the AMRUT scheme.

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