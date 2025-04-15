DT
Home / Haryana / MP Selja pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar, urges citizens to protect Constitution

MP Selja pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar, urges citizens to protect Constitution

Congress MP Kumari Selja paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by offering flowers at his statue at the Ambedkar Chowk, Sirsa, on Monday. She wished all Indians a happy Ambedkar Jayanti and urged everyone to take...
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:50 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
MP Selja and other Congress leaders pay tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Sirsa on Monday.
Congress MP Kumari Selja paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by offering flowers at his statue at the Ambedkar Chowk, Sirsa, on Monday. She wished all Indians a happy Ambedkar Jayanti and urged everyone to take a pledge to protect the Constitution. “If the Constitution is safe, the country and its people are also safe,” she said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Selja said Dr Ambedkar gave the country a strong foundation by writing the Constitution and promoting equality, justice and self-respect. He was not just the architect of the Constitution but also a great social reformer, economist, writer and supporter of women’s rights. She called on people to work together for all communities, especially the underprivileged and maintain harmony in society.

Several leaders, including MLA Shishpal Keharwala, Veerbhan Mehta, advocate Sandeep Nehra and others, were present during the event.

Later in the morning, Selja also paid respects at Dr Ambedkar's statue at the Mini- Secretariat in Hisar. She encouraged people to follow the path shown by Dr Ambedkar, who always supported a strong democracy and worked for the uplift of Dalits, especially through education.

Many dignitaries and members of the Dr Ambedkar Mahasabha were present at the event in Hisar, including Raghubeer Sunda, Rajkumar Muval, and advocate Bajrang Indal.

On Sunday night in Hansi, Selja criticised the BJP government while speaking to the media. She said the recent increase in electricity prices is just a “trailer,” and warned that more such issues might follow. She also accused the BJP of staying silent on rising drug abuse and unemployment in Haryana. Commenting on repeated inaugurations of Hisar Airport, she mocked the government, saying, "Who knows how many more times it will be inaugurated?"

Selja also said that even after six months in power, the BJP had not addressed key public issues and done little for women in the state.

