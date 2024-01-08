MPs’ village scheme lags in Haryana, 47% works yet to begin

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, January 7

The Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, a scheme for holistic development of villages adopted by MPs, seems to have lost steam in Haryana.

Even as the 2024 parliamentary elections are round the corner, over 908 (47%) of the 1,951 projects in 58 adopted villages across Haryana by the state MPs, are yet to start. Over 400 of the projects have failed to take off for the past three or four years in the villages which are to be turned into ‘model villages’. While 912 projects (about 47%) have been completed since 2019-20, 131 projects are at various stages of completion, the data accessed by The Tribune showed.

The number of projects, which are yet to start since 2019-20, are 201. In 2019-20, the MPs adopted 14 villages with a total of 634 projects. Of these, only 379 projects were completed while 54 are still in progress.

In the year 2020-21 too, 201 projects could not be started. This year, 13 villages were adopted by the MPs with a total of 440 projects. However, only 203 were executed. As many as 36 projects are underway.

Similarly, in 2021-22, 286 projects were identified in 13 villages out of 81 were executed. While 186 projects are yet to start, 19 are in various stages of completion.

In the year 2022-23, the MPs adopted 10 villages with 250 projects. While 62 projects were completed, eight are underway. As many as 180 projects are yet to start.

During the current financial year, 341 projects were identified in 10 villages. While 187 projects were completed, 14 are underway. The work is yet to start on 140 projects.

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2014, emphasised on integrated development of the adopted villages through improved basic amenities, reduced disparity and wider social mobilistaion.

Working on the convergence mode, the scheme utilises resources available from a range of existing central and state government schemes for overall development of the villages.