MSMEs in Haryana to get up to Rs 20 lakh reimbursement on gensets, PNG/CNG boilers

Haryana’s Industry and Commerce Department has notified the ‘Diesel Generator Set Subsidy Scheme’ under which 50 percent of the cost of a generator, up to Rs 20 lakh, will be reimbursed to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for the purchase of new generator sets, complying with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) emission standards.

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Haryana will target uptake of a total of 1,400 new generators in Gurugram & Faridabad districts.

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Besides, the state's MSMEs will be eligible for a 50% reimbursement of the cost of Retrofit Emission Control Devices (RECD), subject to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh, for retrofitting existing diesel generator sets to reduce their emissions.

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The incentives have been announced as part of the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD 2025-2031).

According to the HCAPSD report, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has found that stationary diesel generators account for 18% of urban pollution, prompting state governments to consider policies to completely phase out diesel-only generators rather than merely restrict their use during winter months.

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The Diesel Generator (DG) set, comprising a diesel engine and an electric generator, is a significant source of electrical energy. When diesel is burnt, it releases harmful emissions, including nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter. The notification, dated August 19, says that research indicates that as DG sets age, their emissions can exceed permissible standards by up to 11 times, contributing 7%-18% to ambient air pollution.

A 2018 study found that 2%-5% of Particulate Matter (PM) emissions from industry are linked to DG set use, a figure expected to rise with ongoing urbanization and industrialization, added the notification.

In the first phase of the project (2 years), industrial units in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonepat will receive incentives to transition to clean fuels through two options: retrofitting existing generators to run on clean fuels or dual-fuel conversion of existing generators, or purchasing new CPCB-compliant generator sets.

In the second phase (2 years), the scheme will extend its incentives to cover the remaining districts of the NCR, and in the third phase (2 years), it will be applicable in the non-NCR areas of Haryana as well. All supported DG sets or retrofit systems shall comply with emission norms notified by CPCB and directions issued by CAQM from time to time, the notification added.

The state government has also notified ‘Assistance for Purchase and Conversion of Boilers to Cleaner Fuels’, under which an incentive of 50 % of the boiler cost up to Rs 20 lakh will be provided for the purchase of the first 1,000 boilers that operate on PNG, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), or other gaseous fuels across all MSMEs in the state.

Financial assistance shall also be provided for the conversion of existing boilers to operate on cleaner fuels (PNG/CNG) at a rate of up to 50% of the conversion cost, subject to a ceiling of Rs 10 lakh per unit, said the notification, dated August 19, issued by Commissioner and Secretary, Industry and Commerce Department, Amit Kumar Agrawal.

According to the HCAPSD 2025-31 Detailed Project Report (DPR), Industries are major contributors to air pollution, particularly through emissions from industrial boiler fuels. Traditional fuels like coal, pet coke, and heavy fuel oil emit harmful pollutants, including sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. Micro and small enterprises in sectors such as chemicals, pulp and paper, and sugar heavily rely on steam for their production processes, often using small, inefficient boilers that consume excessive amounts of fossil fuel and generate significant pollution.