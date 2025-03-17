MSMEs, traders seek spl package

Ahead of Haryana’s Budget, Gulshan Dang, state president of the Rastriya Jan Udyog Vyapar Sanghthan (National Industry and Trade Organisation), has urged the government to address the issues being faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and retail traders, calling for a special package to boost industry in the state.

In a statement, Dang said that businesses have high expectations from this Budget as it is the first under the new government. He called for a special economic package to boost industries.

Dang highlighted that Haryana’s industrial sector, especially MSMEs, has struggled since the Covid pandemic with many businesses shutting down and others on the verge of closure. Despite discussions on MSME revival, he claimed that little has been done at the grassroots level to improve their financial health.

He stressed that without strengthening this sector, neither the state’s economy nor the unemployment crisis could be effectively tackled.

The industry leader said that the cost of raw materials has surged by 30-150 per cent which threatens the survival of small businesses. “Existing government support is inadequate and MSMEs face difficulties in securing bank loans,” he said, adding that Haryana’s industries had the potential to surpass countries like China in exports but require measures to curb rising raw material costs, strengthen infrastructure and improve import-export policies.

He also advocated for separate policies for textile industries, exporters and domestic producers. “Complex labour laws, increasing reliance on migrant workers and challenges in obtaining financial assistance are hampering industrial stability. Frequent GST changes and taxation issues add to the burden of traders. Environmental restrictions in industrial areas like Panipat and Faridabad further hinder growth, with many businesses facing fines or forced closures,” he said.

Dang said that there is a need for digital transformation in promoting industry as Haryana’s small businesses lag in adopting e-commerce and digital platforms. “Despite being one of India’s most prosperous states and part of the NCR, Haryana’s industries face significant challenges that impact economic growth, employment, and investment opportunities,” he said.

He urged the government to introduce policies and schemes in the upcoming Budget to support traders and industries, ensuring Haryana’s industrial sector gains a strong foothold both in India and globally.